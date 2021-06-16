Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NTG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 34,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

