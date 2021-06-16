Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 42,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

