-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 587,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

