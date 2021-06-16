-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 587,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.