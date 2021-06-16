Robbins Farley LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. 164,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

