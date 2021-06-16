Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $113.92

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.66. 767,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

