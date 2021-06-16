CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 82,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,834. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $759.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,990. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

