Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report $22.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $40.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $126.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laidlaw decreased their price target on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

ATNX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,984. The company has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

