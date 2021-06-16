Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $41.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,583. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 239,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

