Genesis Vision Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00008442 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $680,854.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

