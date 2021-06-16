Metis (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $3.31 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $79,064.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00012416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.