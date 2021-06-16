Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

DOMO stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76. Domo has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

