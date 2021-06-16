ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $146.31 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 5.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $146,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. 298,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

