Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $308.89 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $105,022.95 and $3,938.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $308.89 or 0.00800683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

