ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Saturday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ScS Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.00). 506,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.61. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £116.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

