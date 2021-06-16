ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Saturday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ScS Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.00). 506,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.61. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £116.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.
ScS Group Company Profile
