Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 2,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $684,000.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.