Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,676. Ares Management has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $14,924,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

