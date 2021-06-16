Short Interest in FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Drops By 38.9%

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FRANQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,180. FHC has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23.

About FHC

FHC Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

