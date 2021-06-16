Headinvest LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $362.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

