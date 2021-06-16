The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $495,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. 253,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

