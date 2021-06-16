Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $248,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.17. 49,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $571.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

