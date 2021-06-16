Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

UPS traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.66. 21,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

