Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.