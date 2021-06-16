The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. 689,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.