Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,686 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 538.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

COP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 701,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.