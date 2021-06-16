3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 39,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $197.04. 154,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.