Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 1,177,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
