Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 1,177,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

