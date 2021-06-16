Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $115.84. 253,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,686. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

