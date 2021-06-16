118 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.66 on Wednesday, hitting $2,510.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,363.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

