Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. 1,255,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.41.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

