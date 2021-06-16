Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.66

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

