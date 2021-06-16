Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.24

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 10321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEZNY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

