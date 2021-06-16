Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 210,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,470. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

