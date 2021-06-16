Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in May

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

