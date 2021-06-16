Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,890. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Graham will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

