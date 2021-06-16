Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. 122,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,565. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.26. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

