$0.05 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

