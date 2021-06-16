BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BitBall has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.40 or 1.00041539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

