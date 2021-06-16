Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.59 billion and approximately $60.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00144398 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00180959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00955079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.74 or 1.00003572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,592,846,225 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

