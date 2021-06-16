Alphr finance Trading Down 15.3% This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and $328,695.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00006507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00144398 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00180959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00955079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.74 or 1.00003572 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

