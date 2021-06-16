CKW Financial Group Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.41. 64,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

