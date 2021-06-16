Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $107.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 2,084,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,620. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rambus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

