Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 385,563 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,563 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.34% of American Tower worth $358,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.98. 33,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

