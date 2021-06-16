Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,965 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $39,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,951. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

