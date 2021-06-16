Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 191.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.05. The company has a market capitalization of $322.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

