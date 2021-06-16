Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 53.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

LLY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.31. 36,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.