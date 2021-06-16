Headinvest LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $434.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

