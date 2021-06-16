Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,318 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.08 on Wednesday, hitting $607.44. 934,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $649.27. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 billion, a PE ratio of 601.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

