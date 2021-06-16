Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.18. 284,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $178.01 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

