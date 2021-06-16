Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $236.99. 2,040,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

