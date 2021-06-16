SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SCWX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

